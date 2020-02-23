1,091,550 Shares in Xcel Energy Inc (NYSE:XEL) Acquired by Ceredex Value Advisors LLC

Ceredex Value Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Xcel Energy Inc (NYSE:XEL) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 1,091,550 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $69,745,000. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC owned 0.21% of Xcel Energy as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Krane Funds Advisors LLC grew its position in Xcel Energy by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC now owns 8,593 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $546,000 after acquiring an additional 464 shares during the period. Bainco International Investors lifted its stake in Xcel Energy by 9.1% during the fourth quarter. Bainco International Investors now owns 101,866 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $6,848,000 after purchasing an additional 8,481 shares in the last quarter. Aviva PLC lifted its stake in Xcel Energy by 18.4% during the fourth quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 214,846 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $13,641,000 after purchasing an additional 33,313 shares in the last quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. lifted its stake in Xcel Energy by 70.8% during the fourth quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 5,930 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $377,000 after purchasing an additional 2,458 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC acquired a new position in Xcel Energy during the fourth quarter worth $770,000. Institutional investors own 73.96% of the company’s stock.

Get Xcel Energy alerts:

Shares of NYSE XEL opened at $70.82 on Friday. Xcel Energy Inc has a 12-month low of $54.13 and a 12-month high of $71.43. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $66.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $63.83.

Xcel Energy (NYSE:XEL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The utilities provider reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $2.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.04 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.42 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 2.8% on a year-over-year basis.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 13th will be paid a $0.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 12th. This is a boost from Xcel Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.43%.

A number of research analysts have commented on XEL shares. Wells Fargo & Co upped their price target on Xcel Energy from $70.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on Xcel Energy from $73.00 to $66.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Bank of America upgraded Xcel Energy from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $70.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Cfra increased their price objective on Xcel Energy from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Xcel Energy in a research note on Sunday, December 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $59.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $65.07.

Xcel Energy Profile

Xcel Energy Inc is a public utility holding company. The Company’s operations include the activity of four utility subsidiaries that serve electric and natural gas customers in eight states. The Company’s segments include regulated electric utility, regulated natural gas utility and all other. The Company’s utility subsidiaries include NSP-Minnesota, NSP-Wisconsin, Public Service Company of Colorado (PSCo) and Southwestern Public Service Co (SPS), which serve customers in portions of Colorado, Michigan, Minnesota, New Mexico, North Dakota, South Dakota, Texas and Wisconsin.

Recommended Story: What is the definition of a trade war?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XEL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Xcel Energy Inc (NYSE:XEL).

Receive News & Ratings for Xcel Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xcel Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.