115,060 Shares in Public Service Enterprise Group Inc. (NYSE:PEG) Purchased by Quantbot Technologies LP

Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in Public Service Enterprise Group Inc. (NYSE:PEG) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 115,060 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $6,794,000. Public Service Enterprise Group makes up about 0.7% of Quantbot Technologies LP’s holdings, making the stock its 18th largest position.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 28,488,727 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,682,259,000 after purchasing an additional 1,237,939 shares in the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department increased its stake in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 518.0% during the fourth quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 775,466 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $45,791,000 after purchasing an additional 649,980 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 11.0% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 4,216,542 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $261,763,000 after purchasing an additional 418,164 shares in the last quarter. Teilinger Capital Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $23,537,000. Finally, Pictet Asset Management Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 8.7% during the third quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 4,727,053 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $293,455,000 after purchasing an additional 378,227 shares in the last quarter. 69.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CFO Daniel J. Cregg sold 625 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.59, for a total transaction of $36,618.75. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 54,648 shares in the company, valued at $3,201,826.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, COO Ralph A. Larossa sold 1,650 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.73, for a total transaction of $96,904.50. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 74,419 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,370,627.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 4,125 shares of company stock worth $241,849. Corporate insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:PEG traded up $0.78 during trading on Friday, reaching $59.96. 4,165,309 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,410,508. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $58.99 and a two-hundred day moving average of $59.95. Public Service Enterprise Group Inc. has a 52-week low of $55.27 and a 52-week high of $63.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.75. The stock has a market cap of $29.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.01 and a beta of 0.26.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.49 per share. This is a boost from Public Service Enterprise Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 9th. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.27%. Public Service Enterprise Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 60.26%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on PEG. Barclays downgraded shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group in a research note on Wednesday. They set a “market perform” rating and a $63.00 target price for the company. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $71.00 to $67.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $61.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Finally, Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $64.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Public Service Enterprise Group has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $63.92.

Public Service Enterprise Group Company Profile

Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company primarily in the Northeastern and Mid- Atlantic United States. It operates through two segments, PSE&G and Power. The PSE&G segment transmits electricity; distributes electricity and gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers, as well as invests in solar generation projects, and energy efficiency and related programs; and offers appliance services and repairs to customers.

