12,720 Shares in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) Acquired by Quantbot Technologies LP

Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 12,720 shares of the Internet television network’s stock, valued at approximately $4,115,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. 1 North Wealth Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Netflix in the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Winthrop Partners WNY LLC lifted its stake in Netflix by 64.9% during the 3rd quarter. Winthrop Partners WNY LLC now owns 94 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Fulcrum Equity Management bought a new position in Netflix during the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Great Diamond Partners LLC bought a new position in Netflix during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. bought a new position in Netflix during the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. 79.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Netflix news, CEO Reed Hastings sold 54,516 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction on Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $312.04, for a total transaction of $17,011,172.64. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 54,516 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,011,172.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 1,894 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction on Monday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $371.75, for a total value of $704,094.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 217,879 shares of company stock valued at $76,084,529. 4.29% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NFLX has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Netflix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $367.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and set a $426.00 price objective on shares of Netflix in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Raymond James reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $415.00 price target on shares of Netflix in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Citigroup lifted their price target on Netflix from $325.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price target on Netflix from $265.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and twenty-seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $380.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:NFLX traded down $5.93 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $380.07. 3,903,501 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,815,897. The company has a market cap of $169.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 92.03, a P/E/G ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.90. Netflix, Inc. has a one year low of $252.28 and a one year high of $392.95. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $351.85 and a 200 day moving average of $309.62.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 21st. The Internet television network reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.78. Netflix had a return on equity of 28.45% and a net margin of 9.26%. The firm had revenue of $5.47 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.45 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.30 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 30.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Netflix, Inc. will post 6.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Netflix, Inc provides Internet entertainment services. The company operates in three segments: Domestic streaming, International streaming, and Domestic DVD. It offers TV series, documentaries, and feature films across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of Internet-connected screens, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

