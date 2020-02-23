14,040 Shares in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX) Bought by Barometer Capital Management Inc.

Barometer Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 14,040 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,074,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Savior LLC acquired a new position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Private Ocean LLC acquired a new position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Anderson Fisher LLC boosted its position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 590.0% during the 4th quarter. Anderson Fisher LLC now owns 138 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares during the period. Venturi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth $45,000. Finally, Advisors Preferred LLC acquired a new position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth $45,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.17% of the company’s stock.

Get Vertex Pharmaceuticals alerts:

In other news, SVP Paul M. Silva sold 860 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $229.38, for a total transaction of $197,266.80. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 18,619 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,270,826.22. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CMO Reshma Kewalramani sold 1,183 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $243.51, for a total value of $288,072.33. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 34,341 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,362,376.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 112,944 shares of company stock valued at $25,628,497. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

VRTX has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, January 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $247.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Maxim Group reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $243.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their price target on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $230.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $252.41.

Shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $246.29 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.49, a current ratio of 3.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The firm has a market cap of $63.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.45. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $233.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of $203.66. Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $163.68 and a fifty-two week high of $249.85.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The pharmaceutical company reported $1.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.49. The business had revenue of $1.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.01 billion. Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 20.97% and a net margin of 28.27%. The company’s revenue was up 62.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.30 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated will post 6.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Profile

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated engages in developing and commercializing therapies for treating cystic fibrosis. The company markets SYMDEKO/SYMKEVI, ORKAMBI, and KALYDECO to treat patients with cystic fibrosis who have specific mutations in their cystic fibrosis transmembrane conductance regulator gene.

Featured Article: What is the Euro STOXX 50 Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VRTX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX).

Receive News & Ratings for Vertex Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vertex Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.