148,269 Shares in Trip.com Group Limited (NASDAQ:TCOM) Bought by Victory Capital Management Inc.

Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Trip.com Group Limited (NASDAQ:TCOM) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 148,269 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,764,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cambridge Trust Co. bought a new position in Trip.com Group during the fourth quarter worth $504,000. Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new position in Trip.com Group during the fourth quarter worth $6,524,000. Cigna Investments Inc. New bought a new position in Trip.com Group during the fourth quarter worth $340,000. Buckingham Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Trip.com Group in the fourth quarter valued at $294,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE bought a new stake in Trip.com Group in the fourth quarter valued at $664,000. 66.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TCOM opened at $33.06 on Friday. Trip.com Group Limited has a 1-year low of $28.55 and a 1-year high of $46.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The company has a market capitalization of $18.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.65. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $34.91.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded shares of Trip.com Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $43.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 price target on shares of Trip.com Group in a research note on Friday, December 20th. Bank of America decreased their price target on shares of Trip.com Group from $39.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. ValuEngine raised shares of Trip.com Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Finally, HSBC downgraded shares of Trip.com Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $38.00.

Trip.com Group Company Profile

Trip.com Group Limited operates as a travel service provider for accommodation reservation, transportation ticketing, packaged tours, and corporate travel management in China. The company acts as an agent for hotel-related transactions and selling air tickets; and provides other related services, including sale of aviation and train insurance, air-ticket delivery services, online check-in, and other value-added services, such as online seat selection, express security check, and real-time flight status.

