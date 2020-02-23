159,600 Shares in Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO) Purchased by Barometer Capital Management Inc.

Barometer Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO) (TSE:BMO) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 159,600 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $15,897,000. Bank of Montreal makes up 2.5% of Barometer Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest holding.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Bank of Montreal by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. now owns 6,608,610 shares of the bank’s stock worth $28,632,000 after acquiring an additional 220,938 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Bank of Montreal by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 2,323,991 shares of the bank’s stock worth $180,218,000 after acquiring an additional 82,688 shares in the last quarter. Fiera Capital Corp increased its stake in shares of Bank of Montreal by 43.4% in the 4th quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 1,857,684 shares of the bank’s stock worth $144,057,000 after acquiring an additional 562,064 shares in the last quarter. Newport Trust Co increased its stake in shares of Bank of Montreal by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Newport Trust Co now owns 1,429,394 shares of the bank’s stock worth $105,418,000 after acquiring an additional 20,001 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cardinal Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Bank of Montreal by 55.0% in the 4th quarter. Cardinal Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,104,184 shares of the bank’s stock worth $85,699,000 after acquiring an additional 391,594 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 40.96% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on BMO. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Bank of Montreal from $93.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. CIBC upgraded shares of Bank of Montreal from a “neutral” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and set a $109.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Oppenheimer upgraded shares of Bank of Montreal from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. Citigroup lowered shares of Bank of Montreal from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $108.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Bank of Montreal from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 18th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Bank of Montreal presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $99.25.

NYSE:BMO opened at $76.47 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $48.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.71, a P/E/G ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02. Bank of Montreal has a fifty-two week low of $66.42 and a fifty-two week high of $79.93. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $77.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $74.73.

Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO) (TSE:BMO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 3rd. The bank reported $2.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.82 by $0.61. The business had revenue of $6.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.86 billion. Bank of Montreal had a net margin of 14.86% and a return on equity of 14.03%. Bank of Montreal’s revenue was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.32 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Bank of Montreal will post 7.46 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.7965 per share. This is a positive change from Bank of Montreal’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.78. This represents a $3.19 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.17%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 31st. Bank of Montreal’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 45.07%.

Bank of Montreal provides diversified financial services primarily in North America. It operates through three groups: Personal and Commercial Banking, Wealth Management, and BMO Capital Markets. The company's personal banking products and services include checking and savings accounts, credit cards, mortgages, and financial and investment advice services; and commercial banking products and services comprise business deposit accounts, commercial credit cards, business loans and commercial mortgages, cash management solutions, foreign exchange, and specialized banking programs for small business and commercial banking customers, as well as wealth management products and services, such as insurance products.

