16,644 Shares in Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC) Purchased by Quantbot Technologies LP

Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in shares of Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 16,644 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,725,000.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Northrop Grumman by 250.0% in the third quarter. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC now owns 70 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Northrop Grumman in the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora bought a new position in Northrop Grumman in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC bought a new position in Northrop Grumman in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Northrop Grumman in the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.24% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE NOC traded up $3.07 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $365.01. 879,986 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 827,116. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60. Northrop Grumman Co. has a 12 month low of $263.29 and a 12 month high of $385.01. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $373.17 and its 200 day moving average price is $361.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $60.89 billion, a PE ratio of 27.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 0.79.

Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The aerospace company reported $5.61 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.77 by $0.84. Northrop Grumman had a return on equity of 39.51% and a net margin of 6.64%. The company had revenue of $8.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.84 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $4.93 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Northrop Grumman Co. will post 23.07 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 24th will be paid a dividend of $1.32 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 21st. This represents a $5.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.45%. Northrop Grumman’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.89%.

In other news, CFO Kenneth L. Bedingfield sold 4,611 shares of Northrop Grumman stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $367.33, for a total transaction of $1,693,758.63. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 35,394 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,001,278.02. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Mary D. Petryszyn sold 3,921 shares of Northrop Grumman stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $362.27, for a total value of $1,420,460.67. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 6,713 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,431,918.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 10,027 shares of company stock valued at $3,667,701 over the last quarter. 0.45% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NOC has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Northrop Grumman from $437.00 to $449.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. UBS Group raised their price target on Northrop Grumman from $385.00 to $410.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. TheStreet downgraded Northrop Grumman from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Northrop Grumman from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $367.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, December 30th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Northrop Grumman from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $387.20.

Northrop Grumman Corporation, a security company, provides products in the areas of autonomous systems, cyber, space, strikes, and logistics and modernizations in the United States, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Aerospace Systems, Innovation Systems, Mission Systems, and Technology Services.

