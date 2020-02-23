$172.18 Million in Sales Expected for Northern Oil and Gas, Inc. (NASDAQ:NOG) This Quarter

Brokerages predict that Northern Oil and Gas, Inc. (NASDAQ:NOG) will announce $172.18 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have issued estimates for Northern Oil and Gas’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $178.40 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $167.00 million. Northern Oil and Gas reported sales of $152.57 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 12.9%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, March 12th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Northern Oil and Gas will report full year sales of $633.79 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $613.00 million to $654.58 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $731.05 million, with estimates ranging from $702.50 million to $770.68 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Northern Oil and Gas.

NOG has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Imperial Capital upgraded Northern Oil and Gas from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 20th. BidaskClub downgraded Northern Oil and Gas from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 25th.

Shares of NOG opened at $1.57 on Friday. Northern Oil and Gas has a 52 week low of $1.40 and a 52 week high of $2.94. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $1.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.91.

Northern Oil and Gas Company Profile

Northern Oil and Gas, Inc, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, exploitation, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas properties in the United States. The company primarily holds interests in the Bakken and Three Forks formations in the Williston Basin of North Dakota and Montana.

