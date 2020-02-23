1irstcoin Market Cap Reaches $35.79 Million (FST)

1irstcoin (CURRENCY:FST) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on February 23rd. One 1irstcoin token can now be bought for about $0.90 or 0.00009108 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Instant Bitex, Token Store and Crex24. 1irstcoin has a total market cap of $35.79 million and $46,927.00 worth of 1irstcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, 1irstcoin has traded down 15.3% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get 1irstcoin alerts:

Bitball Treasure (BTRS) traded up 265.9% against the dollar and now trades at $76.91 or 0.00780437 BTC.

Bitcoin 2 (BTC2) traded down 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.45 or 0.00014683 BTC.

Telos (TLOS) traded up 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0595 or 0.00000604 BTC.

inSure (SURE) traded 51.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0212 or 0.00000215 BTC.

Rakon (RKN) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00001317 BTC.

Sport and Leisure (SNL) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0148 or 0.00000151 BTC.

Verasity (VRA) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Ondori (RSTR) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Netbox Coin (NBX) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0657 or 0.00000667 BTC.

WebDollar (WEBD) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

1irstcoin Token Profile

FST is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the

Proof of Stake

hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was May 29th, 2013. 1irstcoin’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 39,865,901 tokens. The official website for 1irstcoin is 1irstcoin.com. 1irstcoin’s official Twitter account is @fast_coin.

Buying and Selling 1irstcoin

1irstcoin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Token Store, Crex24 and Instant Bitex. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as 1irstcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade 1irstcoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase 1irstcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for 1irstcoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for 1irstcoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.