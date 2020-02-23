1irstcoin Price Hits $0.89 on Top Exchanges (FST)

1irstcoin (CURRENCY:FST) traded 0.3% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on February 23rd. 1irstcoin has a total market cap of $35.48 million and approximately $60,269.00 worth of 1irstcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One 1irstcoin token can now be bought for approximately $0.89 or 0.00009083 BTC on exchanges including Token Store, Instant Bitex and Crex24. In the last week, 1irstcoin has traded 9.7% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

inSure (SURE) traded 36.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0541 or 0.00000552 BTC.

Bitcoin 2 (BTC2) traded down 10.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.39 or 0.00014229 BTC.

Telos (TLOS) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0592 or 0.00000604 BTC.

Bitball Treasure (BTRS) traded down 60.4% against the dollar and now trades at $29.96 or 0.00305524 BTC.

Rakon (RKN) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00001322 BTC.

Sport and Leisure (SNL) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0149 or 0.00000152 BTC.

Verasity (VRA) traded up 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Ondori (RSTR) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Netbox Coin (NBX) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0671 or 0.00000685 BTC.

WebDollar (WEBD) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

1irstcoin Token Profile

FST is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the

Proof of Stake

hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was May 29th, 2013. 1irstcoin’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 39,865,896 tokens. 1irstcoin’s official Twitter account is @fast_coin. 1irstcoin’s official website is 1irstcoin.com.

1irstcoin Token Trading

1irstcoin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Crex24, Token Store and Instant Bitex. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as 1irstcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade 1irstcoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase 1irstcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

