1st Constitution Bancorp (NASDAQ:FCCY) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of 1st Constitution Bancorp (NASDAQ:FCCY) have received a consensus broker rating score of 1.50 (Buy) from the four brokers that cover the company, Zacks Investment Research reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. 1st Constitution Bancorp’s rating score has improved by 10.2% from 90 days ago as a result of various analysts’ ratings changes.

Brokerages have set a one year consensus price target of $23.17 for the company and are expecting that the company will post $0.42 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also given 1st Constitution Bancorp an industry rank of 89 out of 255 based on the ratings given to its competitors.

Get 1st Constitution Bancorp alerts:

Several brokerages have commented on FCCY. ValuEngine downgraded 1st Constitution Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised 1st Constitution Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of 1st Constitution Bancorp by 75.0% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,776 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 761 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in 1st Constitution Bancorp by 12.3% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,212 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $115,000 after acquiring an additional 569 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. increased its position in 1st Constitution Bancorp by 17.1% in the 4th quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 5,546 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $123,000 after acquiring an additional 811 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in 1st Constitution Bancorp by 1,217.2% in the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 7,982 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $150,000 after acquiring an additional 7,376 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in 1st Constitution Bancorp by 12.0% in the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 11,374 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $213,000 after acquiring an additional 1,215 shares during the period. 39.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:FCCY traded up $0.22 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $21.07. The company had a trading volume of 5,466 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,690. The company has a market capitalization of $181.03 million, a PE ratio of 13.68 and a beta of 0.32. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $21.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.70. 1st Constitution Bancorp has a 52 week low of $16.47 and a 52 week high of $22.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01.

1st Constitution Bancorp (NASDAQ:FCCY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 31st. The financial services provider reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $15.15 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.57 million. 1st Constitution Bancorp had a return on equity of 11.09% and a net margin of 19.95%. Analysts anticipate that 1st Constitution Bancorp will post 1.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 27th. Investors of record on Friday, February 14th will be given a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 13th. This is a boost from 1st Constitution Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.71%. 1st Constitution Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is 21.43%.

About 1st Constitution Bancorp

1st Constitution Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for 1st Constitution Bank that provides commercial and retail banking services in the central, coastal, and northeastern areas of New Jersey. The company offers deposit products, including interest bearing demand deposits, such as interest-bearing checking accounts, money market accounts, and negotiable order of withdrawal accounts; and non-interest bearing demand, savings, and time deposits, as well as certificates of deposit.

See Also: Put Option

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on 1st Constitution Bancorp (FCCY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for 1st Constitution Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 1st Constitution Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.