203,845 Shares in Graphic Packaging Holding (NYSE:GPK) Bought by Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc.

Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Graphic Packaging Holding (NYSE:GPK) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 203,845 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,394,000. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. owned approximately 0.07% of Graphic Packaging at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in GPK. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in Graphic Packaging during the 3rd quarter worth $45,000. Synovus Financial Corp acquired a new stake in Graphic Packaging during the 4th quarter worth $57,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in Graphic Packaging during the 4th quarter worth $140,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its stake in Graphic Packaging by 15.3% during the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 8,388 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $140,000 after acquiring an additional 1,113 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new stake in Graphic Packaging during the 4th quarter worth $142,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.04% of the company’s stock.

NYSE GPK opened at $16.08 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 1.51. The firm has a market cap of $4.64 billion, a PE ratio of 18.16, a P/E/G ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.46. Graphic Packaging Holding has a one year low of $12.06 and a one year high of $16.95. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $16.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.37.

Graphic Packaging (NYSE:GPK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23. The company had revenue of $1.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.54 billion. Graphic Packaging had a net margin of 3.36% and a return on equity of 12.54%. Graphic Packaging’s quarterly revenue was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.23 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Graphic Packaging Holding will post 1 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on GPK shares. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Graphic Packaging in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. KeyCorp reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Graphic Packaging in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Graphic Packaging from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Graphic Packaging from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.25.

Graphic Packaging Company Profile

Graphic Packaging Holding Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides paper-based packaging solutions to food, beverage, foodservice, and other consumer products companies. It operates through three segments: Paperboard Mills, Americas Paperboard Packaging, and Europe Paperboard Packaging. The company offers coated unbleached kraft (CUK), coated recycled paperboard (CRB), and solid bleached sulfate paperboard (SBS) to various paperboard packaging converters and brokers; and paperboard packaging folding cartons and cups, lids, and food containers primarily to consumer packaged goods, quick-service restaurants, and foodservice companies.

