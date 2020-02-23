226,804 Shares in Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) Bought by Tobam

Tobam purchased a new position in Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 226,804 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,550,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Golden State Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Halliburton by 96.9% in the third quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,353 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 666 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Halliburton by 179.8% in the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,796 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 1,154 shares during the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co grew its stake in shares of Halliburton by 1,987.4% in the fourth quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 1,983 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 1,888 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Halliburton by 106.8% in the fourth quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 2,082 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 1,075 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Halliburton by 189.3% in the fourth quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 2,445 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 1,600 shares during the last quarter. 77.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on HAL. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Halliburton from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. Scotiabank raised Halliburton from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 6th. Deutsche Bank initiated coverage on Halliburton in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Halliburton from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $23.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co upped their price target on Halliburton from $24.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $28.44.

In other Halliburton news, CFO Lance Loeffler sold 10,105 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.51, for a total transaction of $217,358.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 83,559 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,797,354.09. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

NYSE HAL traded down $0.69 during trading on Friday, hitting $21.26. 11,630,951 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,052,018. The company has a market capitalization of $19.31 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.59. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.11. The company has a quick ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. Halliburton has a 12-month low of $16.97 and a 12-month high of $32.30.

Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 21st. The oilfield services company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $5.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.15 billion. Halliburton had a positive return on equity of 11.74% and a negative net margin of 5.05%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.41 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Halliburton will post 1.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.39%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 3rd. Halliburton’s dividend payout ratio is presently 58.06%.

About Halliburton

Halliburton Company provides a range of services and products to oil and natural gas companies worldwide. The company's Completion and Production segment offers production enhancement services, including stimulation and sand control services; and cementing services, such as bonding the well, well casing, and casing equipment.

