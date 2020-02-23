$23.02 Million in Sales Expected for BayCom Corp (NASDAQ:BCML) This Quarter

Analysts expect BayCom Corp (NASDAQ:BCML) to post sales of $23.02 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for BayCom’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $23.00 million to $23.04 million. BayCom posted sales of $16.99 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 35.5%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, May 4th.

On average, analysts expect that BayCom will report full year sales of $95.20 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $94.40 million to $95.99 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $98.39 million, with estimates ranging from $98.30 million to $98.47 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover BayCom.

BayCom (NASDAQ:BCML) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $21.97 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.77 million.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on BCML. ValuEngine raised shares of BayCom from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of BayCom from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded shares of BayCom from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday.

BayCom stock opened at $22.46 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $22.59 and its 200 day moving average price is $22.26. The company has a market capitalization of $293.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.18 and a beta of 0.36. BayCom has a 12-month low of $19.74 and a 12-month high of $24.89.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BCML. Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in shares of BayCom by 7.2% in the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 15,348 shares of the company’s stock worth $349,000 after purchasing an additional 1,034 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of BayCom in the 3rd quarter worth about $590,000. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of BayCom by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 209,458 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,757,000 after purchasing an additional 1,728 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in shares of BayCom by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 16,948 shares of the company’s stock worth $385,000 after purchasing an additional 772 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of BayCom in the 3rd quarter worth about $1,356,000. 54.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

BayCom Corp operates as the bank holding company for United Business Bank that provides various financial services to businesses, business owners, and individuals. The company offers demand, savings, money market, and time deposit accounts. It also provides commercial and multi-family real estate loans, including owner-occupied and investor real estate loans; commercial and industrial loans, such as equipment loans and working capital lines of credit; small business administration loans; construction and land loans; agriculture-related loans; and consumer loans comprising installment loans, unsecured and secured personal lines of credit, and overdraft protection.

