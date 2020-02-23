252,550 Shares in SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC) Bought by Ceredex Value Advisors LLC

Ceredex Value Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 252,550 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $60,862,000. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC owned about 0.22% of SBA Communications at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Usca Ria LLC purchased a new position in SBA Communications during the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in SBA Communications during the 3rd quarter worth $36,000. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV purchased a new position in SBA Communications during the 3rd quarter worth $36,000. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its stake in SBA Communications by 34.1% during the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 173 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in SBA Communications during the 3rd quarter worth $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.79% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on SBAC shares. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded SBA Communications from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $214.00 to $280.00 in a research note on Monday, January 13th. UBS Group boosted their price target on SBA Communications from $240.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. Citigroup boosted their price target on SBA Communications from $270.00 to $338.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. KeyCorp boosted their price target on SBA Communications from $292.00 to $317.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, TheStreet upgraded SBA Communications from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $274.54.

SBA Communications stock opened at $295.65 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $258.20 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $247.57. The company has a market cap of $32.89 billion, a PE ratio of 229.19, a PEG ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 0.63. SBA Communications Co. has a fifty-two week low of $178.57 and a fifty-two week high of $309.85.

SBA Communications (NASDAQ:SBAC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The technology company reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.04 by ($1.45). The firm had revenue of $513.66 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $506.66 million. SBA Communications had a net margin of 7.30% and a negative return on equity of 4.32%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.50 EPS. Analysts expect that SBA Communications Co. will post 8.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 10th will be issued a $0.465 dividend. This represents a $1.86 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.63%. This is a boost from SBA Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. SBA Communications’s payout ratio is 17.43%.

In other news, Director Mary S. Chan sold 4,207 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total value of $1,051,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,290 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,072,500. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

SBA Communications Company Profile

SBA Communications Corporation is a first choice provider and leading owner and operator of wireless communications infrastructure in North, Central, and South America. By Building Better Wireless, SBA generates revenue from two primary businesses – site leasing and site development services. The primary focus of the Company is the leasing of antenna space on its multi-tenant communication sites to a variety of wireless service providers under long-term lease contracts.

