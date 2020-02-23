28,200 Shares in Insulet Co. (NASDAQ:PODD) Bought by Quantbot Technologies LP

Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in shares of Insulet Co. (NASDAQ:PODD) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 28,200 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock, valued at approximately $4,827,000.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of PODD. Huntington National Bank raised its position in Insulet by 65.9% during the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 146 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its position in Insulet by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 4,372 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $721,000 after buying an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. raised its position in Insulet by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. now owns 5,230 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $863,000 after buying an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC raised its position in Insulet by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 1,651 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $283,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cerebellum GP LLC raised its position in Insulet by 74.2% during the 4th quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC now owns 209 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 89 shares during the last quarter.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on PODD. Piper Jaffray Companies increased their price target on shares of Insulet from $170.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 18th. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Insulet from $158.00 to $213.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Cfra began coverage on shares of Insulet in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $163.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Insulet from $148.00 to $181.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Insulet from $170.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Insulet has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $162.06.

In related news, CEO Shacey Petrovic sold 12,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.63, for a total value of $2,120,375.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 95,530 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,204,753.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director David A. Lemoine sold 2,884 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.24, for a total transaction of $493,856.16. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 7,990 shares in the company, valued at $1,368,207.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ PODD traded down $4.13 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $212.31. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 339,253 shares, compared to its average volume of 444,799. The stock has a market cap of $13.38 billion, a PE ratio of 816.61 and a beta of 0.77. Insulet Co. has a fifty-two week low of $80.43 and a fifty-two week high of $219.85. The company’s 50-day moving average is $193.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $169.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.55, a quick ratio of 6.21 and a current ratio of 7.01.

About Insulet

Insulet Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells insulin delivery systems for people with insulin-dependent diabetes. The company offers Omnipod System, which consists of self-adhesive disposable tubeless Omnipod device (the pod) that delivers insulin into the body; and Personal Diabetes Manager, a handheld wireless device, which programs the Pod.

