29,596 Shares in Lear Co. (NYSE:LEA) Acquired by AustralianSuper Pty Ltd

AustralianSuper Pty Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Lear Co. (NYSE:LEA) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 29,596 shares of the auto parts company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,061,000.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of LEA. Usca Ria LLC bought a new position in shares of Lear in the third quarter valued at $47,000. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lear during the 4th quarter valued at $50,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lear during the 3rd quarter worth $71,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Lear by 41.5% during the 4th quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 566 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $78,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc bought a new stake in shares of Lear during the 4th quarter worth $80,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.63% of the company’s stock.

LEA has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank cut their target price on Lear from $136.00 to $134.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. KeyCorp increased their price target on Lear from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Barclays reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $136.00 price target on shares of Lear in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Citigroup lifted their price target on Lear from $134.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Lear from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $147.08.

Shares of NYSE:LEA opened at $119.31 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $130.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $123.43. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. Lear Co. has a 12-month low of $105.10 and a 12-month high of $159.14. The company has a market cap of $7.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.49 and a beta of 1.55.

Lear (NYSE:LEA) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The auto parts company reported $2.64 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.64. Lear had a return on equity of 19.61% and a net margin of 3.80%. The business had revenue of $4.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.47 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $4.05 earnings per share. Lear’s revenue was down 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Lear Co. will post 14.31 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 18th. Investors of record on Friday, February 28th will be given a dividend of $0.77 per share. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.58%. This is a positive change from Lear’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 27th. Lear’s payout ratio is presently 21.44%.

Lear Corporation designs, develops, engineers, manufactures, assembles, and supplies automotive seating, and electrical distribution systems and related components for automotive original equipment manufacturers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Seating and E-Systems. The Seating segment offers leather and fabric products, seat trim covers, recliner mechanisms, seat tracks and foams, seat structures and mechanisms, and headrests for automobiles and light trucks, compact cars, and sport utility vehicles; and heating and cooling systems.

