2,977 Shares in First Citizens BancShares Inc. (NASDAQ:FCNCA) Purchased by WBI Investments Inc.

WBI Investments Inc. bought a new position in shares of First Citizens BancShares Inc. (NASDAQ:FCNCA) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 2,977 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $1,584,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in FCNCA. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in First Citizens BancShares by 111.0% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,884 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,198,000 after buying an additional 2,569 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its position in First Citizens BancShares by 8.4% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 174,747 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $82,407,000 after acquiring an additional 13,551 shares in the last quarter. Chicago Equity Partners LLC grew its position in First Citizens BancShares by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter. Chicago Equity Partners LLC now owns 2,695 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,271,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc acquired a new position in First Citizens BancShares in the 3rd quarter valued at about $201,000. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in First Citizens BancShares by 41.9% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 20,961 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $9,884,000 after acquiring an additional 6,189 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.44% of the company’s stock.

FCNCA traded down $4.26 on Friday, reaching $520.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 31,451 shares, compared to its average volume of 38,646. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $528.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of $497.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The company has a market capitalization of $5.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.68 and a beta of 1.14. First Citizens BancShares Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $381.50 and a fifty-two week high of $542.12.

First Citizens BancShares (NASDAQ:FCNCA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The bank reported $9.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $431.52 million during the quarter. First Citizens BancShares had a return on equity of 12.86% and a net margin of 25.13%.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 16th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 13th.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. ValuEngine downgraded First Citizens BancShares from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. BidaskClub downgraded First Citizens BancShares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th.

First Citizens BancShares, Inc operates as the holding company for First-Citizens Bank & Trust Company that provides banking services to retail and commercial customers. Its deposit products include checking, savings, money market and time deposit accounts. The company's loan products portfolio comprises commercial construction and land development, commercial mortgage, commercial and industrial, lease financing, and other commercial real estate loans; and noncommercial construction and land development, residential mortgage, revolving mortgage, consumer loans, and construction and land development loans.

