2U Inc (NASDAQ:TWOU) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of 2U Inc (NASDAQ:TWOU) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the eighteen research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $30.56.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Barrington Research reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of 2U in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded 2U from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. ValuEngine raised 2U from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. BidaskClub raised 2U from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on 2U from $20.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in 2U by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 89,175 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,452,000 after acquiring an additional 533 shares during the period. Ironwood Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in 2U by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Ironwood Investment Management LLC now owns 12,220 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $293,000 after acquiring an additional 572 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in 2U by 8.3% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 7,854 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $189,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the period. OLD National Bancorp IN boosted its holdings in 2U by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 11,966 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $287,000 after acquiring an additional 670 shares during the period. Finally, Amalgamated Bank boosted its holdings in 2U by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 13,058 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $313,000 after acquiring an additional 717 shares during the period.

Shares of TWOU traded down $0.30 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $24.69. The company had a trading volume of 785,073 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,294,302. 2U has a 1-year low of $11.37 and a 1-year high of $80.49. The stock has a market cap of $1.59 billion, a PE ratio of -6.57 and a beta of 0.57. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $20.22. The company has a quick ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

2U (NASDAQ:TWOU) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The software maker reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.50) by $0.32. 2U had a negative return on equity of 16.17% and a negative net margin of 40.93%. The business had revenue of $163.18 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $161.40 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.23 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that 2U will post -2.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About 2U

2U, Inc operates as an education technology company in the United States, Hong Kong, South Africa, and the United Kingdom. The company operates through two segments, Graduate Program Segment and Short Course Segment. It offers front-end technology and services, including online learning platform, student and faculty and immersion support, accessibility, admissions application advising, in-program student field placements, and faculty recruiting.

