35,051 Shares in Aon PLC (NYSE:AON) Acquired by Quantbot Technologies LP

Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in shares of Aon PLC (NYSE:AON) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 35,051 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $7,300,000. AON makes up 0.7% of Quantbot Technologies LP’s holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest holding.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Aviva PLC lifted its stake in shares of AON by 36.9% in the 4th quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 379,414 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $79,028,000 after acquiring an additional 102,366 shares during the last quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. lifted its stake in shares of AON by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. now owns 2,596 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $536,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. Hummer Financial Advisory Services Inc bought a new position in shares of AON in the 4th quarter valued at $653,000. Cresset Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of AON by 25.1% in the 4th quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 2,237 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $466,000 after acquiring an additional 449 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal London Asset Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of AON in the 4th quarter valued at $19,465,000. 85.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on AON shares. William Blair upgraded AON from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. Citigroup started coverage on AON in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $245.00 price target for the company. Raymond James cut AON from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 18th. Cfra increased their price target on AON from $225.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Finally, UBS Group increased their price target on AON from $196.00 to $227.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $223.38.

NYSE:AON traded down $2.82 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $231.51. 890,724 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 875,845. The stock has a market capitalization of $54.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92. Aon PLC has a one year low of $156.09 and a one year high of $238.19. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $219.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $201.73.

AON (NYSE:AON) last announced its earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The financial services provider reported $2.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.49 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $2.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.85 billion. AON had a return on equity of 55.95% and a net margin of 13.91%. AON’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.16 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Aon PLC will post 10.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 14th. Investors of record on Monday, February 3rd were given a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 31st. AON’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.19%.

In related news, insider Anthony R. Goland sold 15,040 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $235.00, for a total transaction of $3,534,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 16,757 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,937,895. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Christa Davies sold 2,354 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $233.77, for a total value of $550,294.58. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 220,571 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $51,562,882.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.92% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Aon plc, a professional services firm, provides advisory and solutions based on risk, retirement, and health to clients. It offers commercial risk solutions, including retail brokerage, cyber, and global risk consulting solutions, as well as acts as a captive insurance provider; and health solutions, such as health and benefits brokerages, and health care exchanges.

