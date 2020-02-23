37,784 Shares in Davita Inc (NYSE:DVA) Purchased by Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc.

Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Davita Inc (NYSE:DVA) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 37,784 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,835,000.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Resources Management Corp CT ADV purchased a new stake in shares of Davita in the third quarter valued at about $33,000. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Davita in the fourth quarter valued at about $47,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Davita in the third quarter valued at about $68,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management lifted its holdings in shares of Davita by 61.2% in the third quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 1,743 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,000 after purchasing an additional 662 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Davita by 635.9% in the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,803 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,000 after purchasing an additional 1,558 shares in the last quarter. 92.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Davita alerts:

Shares of DVA opened at $84.09 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.61, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 1.56. The company has a market capitalization of $10.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.34, a PEG ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.70. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $80.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $67.88. Davita Inc has a 1 year low of $43.40 and a 1 year high of $90.15.

Davita (NYSE:DVA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 10th. The company reported $1.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.66 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $2.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.92 billion. Davita had a net margin of 7.12% and a return on equity of 25.18%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.90 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Davita Inc will post 6.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

DVA has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank initiated coverage on shares of Davita in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James downgraded shares of Davita from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Davita from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $93.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. ValuEngine raised shares of Davita from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Davita from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Davita has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $71.43.

Davita Company Profile

DaVita Inc provides kidney dialysis services for patients suffering from chronic kidney failure or end stage renal disease (ESRD). The company operates kidney dialysis centers and provides related lab services in outpatient dialysis centers. It also provides outpatient, hospital inpatient, and home-based hemodialysis services; owns clinical laboratories that provide routine laboratory tests for dialysis and other physician-prescribed laboratory tests for ESRD patients; and management and administrative services to outpatient dialysis centers.

See Also: Do You Need a Fiduciary?



Receive News & Ratings for Davita Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Davita and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.