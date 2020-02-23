38,600 Shares in West Pharmaceutical Services Inc. (NYSE:WST) Purchased by Andra AP fonden

Andra AP fonden acquired a new position in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services Inc. (NYSE:WST) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 38,600 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock, valued at approximately $5,803,000. Andra AP fonden owned about 0.05% of West Pharmaceutical Services at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in WST. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 106.0% in the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 311 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 41.3% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 794 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $88,000 after buying an additional 232 shares during the period. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt acquired a new stake in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services during the 4th quarter worth approximately $90,000. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV bought a new stake in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services during the third quarter worth approximately $113,000. Finally, Contravisory Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 15.5% during the fourth quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,274 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $192,000 after buying an additional 171 shares during the last quarter. 91.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on WST. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of West Pharmaceutical Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $195.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Bank of America lowered shares of West Pharmaceutical Services from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $135.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, December 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. West Pharmaceutical Services presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $141.04.

NYSE WST opened at $170.16 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $159.51 and a 200 day simple moving average of $148.75. The company has a market capitalization of $12.70 billion, a PE ratio of 53.18, a P/E/G ratio of 3.49 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a current ratio of 3.00, a quick ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. West Pharmaceutical Services Inc. has a 12 month low of $101.15 and a 12 month high of $176.66.

West Pharmaceutical Services (NYSE:WST) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.10. West Pharmaceutical Services had a return on equity of 17.06% and a net margin of 13.14%. The firm had revenue of $470.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $451.53 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.73 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that West Pharmaceutical Services Inc. will post 3.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 22nd were paid a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, January 21st. This is a boost from West Pharmaceutical Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.38%. West Pharmaceutical Services’s dividend payout ratio is 19.75%.

West Pharmaceutical Services Company Profile

West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc manufactures and sells containment and delivery systems for injectable drugs and healthcare products in the United States, Germany, France, Other European countries, South Korea, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Proprietary Products and Contract-Manufactured Products.

