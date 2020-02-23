$4.05 Earnings Per Share Expected for World Acceptance Corp. (NASDAQ:WRLD) This Quarter

Analysts expect that World Acceptance Corp. (NASDAQ:WRLD) will report earnings of $4.05 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for World Acceptance’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $4.57 and the lowest estimate coming in at $3.53. World Acceptance reported earnings per share of $4.22 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 4%. The company is expected to report its next earnings report on Thursday, May 14th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that World Acceptance will report full year earnings of $5.96 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.30 to $6.43. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $7.17 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.83 to $7.93. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover World Acceptance.

World Acceptance (NASDAQ:WRLD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The credit services provider reported ($0.78) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.48 by ($1.26). World Acceptance had a return on equity of 11.21% and a net margin of 7.69%. The firm had revenue of $147.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $152.64 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.67 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on WRLD shares. Zacks Investment Research reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of World Acceptance in a research report on Saturday, February 8th. BidaskClub raised shares of World Acceptance from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday. ValuEngine lowered shares of World Acceptance from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. TheStreet lowered shares of World Acceptance from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott raised shares of World Acceptance from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $87.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the stock. World Acceptance has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $102.67.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in World Acceptance in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $656,000. Jane Street Group LLC increased its stake in World Acceptance by 166.1% in the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 7,944 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $686,000 after purchasing an additional 4,959 shares in the last quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC increased its stake in World Acceptance by 61.2% in the fourth quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC now owns 9,684 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $837,000 after purchasing an additional 3,675 shares in the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. increased its stake in World Acceptance by 37.6% in the fourth quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 20,040 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,731,000 after purchasing an additional 5,476 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Berylson Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in World Acceptance in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $5,028,000. Institutional investors own 91.74% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ WRLD traded up $0.91 on Friday, hitting $84.60. 40,177 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 92,184. World Acceptance has a 52-week low of $71.08 and a 52-week high of $175.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 20.84 and a quick ratio of 20.84. The company has a market capitalization of $663.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.20 and a beta of 2.26. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $85.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $106.89.

World Acceptance Corporation engages in small-loan consumer finance business. The company offers short-term small and medium-term larger installment loans, as well as related credit insurance and ancillary products and services to individuals. It also provides automobile club memberships to its borrowers; and income tax return preparation and electronic filing services.

