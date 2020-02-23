$4.77 Million in Sales Expected for Arvinas Inc (NASDAQ:ARVN) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Arvinas Inc (NASDAQ:ARVN) to post $4.77 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have made estimates for Arvinas’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $4.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $5.64 million. Arvinas posted sales of $3.44 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 38.7%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, March 24th.

On average, analysts expect that Arvinas will report full year sales of $42.85 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $42.10 million to $43.72 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $21.22 million, with estimates ranging from $16.10 million to $25.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow Arvinas.

Several equities analysts have commented on ARVN shares. BidaskClub lowered Arvinas from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 1st. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price objective on Arvinas from $42.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 20th. Piper Jaffray Companies raised their price objective on Arvinas from $35.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Guggenheim started coverage on Arvinas in a research report on Monday, November 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $62.00 price objective on shares of Arvinas in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.90.

Shares of Arvinas stock opened at $50.47 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 6.79, a quick ratio of 6.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.71 billion, a P/E ratio of -24.38 and a beta of 2.69. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $49.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $33.16. Arvinas has a 12 month low of $14.06 and a 12 month high of $54.95.

In other news, CFO Sean A. Cassidy sold 10,000 shares of Arvinas stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.02, for a total value of $510,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 154,517 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,883,457.34. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 31.77% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ARVN. Canaan Partners IX LLC purchased a new position in shares of Arvinas in the 4th quarter worth about $184,476,000. RA Capital Management L.P. raised its position in shares of Arvinas by 120.8% in the 4th quarter. RA Capital Management L.P. now owns 3,672,872 shares of the company’s stock worth $150,918,000 after purchasing an additional 2,009,360 shares during the last quarter. 5AM Venture Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Arvinas in the 4th quarter worth about $56,639,000. EcoR1 Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Arvinas in the 4th quarter worth about $55,022,000. Finally, Perceptive Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Arvinas in the 4th quarter worth about $16,436,000. 66.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Arvinas, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapies to degrade disease-causing proteins. Its lead products include ARV-110, proteolysis targeting chimeras (PROTAC) that is in phase I clinical trial targeting the androgen receptor (AR) protein for the treatment of men with metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer; and ARV-471, a PROTAC targeting the estrogen receptor protein for the treatment of women with metastatic ER positive/HER2 negative breast cancer.

