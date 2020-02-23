4NEW (KWATT) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $5,031.00

4NEW (CURRENCY:KWATT) traded down 9.8% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on February 23rd. 4NEW has a market cap of $21,989.00 and approximately $5,031.00 worth of 4NEW was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, 4NEW has traded down 8.8% against the dollar. One 4NEW token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0004 or 0.00000004 BTC on exchanges including Cobinhood, IDEX, BitForex and LATOKEN.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00002847 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $291.07 or 0.02949272 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010137 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $22.74 or 0.00230397 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.18 or 0.00042400 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0720 or 0.00000730 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0209 or 0.00000212 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $14.15 or 0.00143418 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00002769 BTC.

4NEW’s total supply is 150,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 61,152,763 tokens. The Reddit community for 4NEW is /r/4newNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for 4NEW is 4new.io. 4NEW’s official Twitter account is @4newcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

4NEW can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, Exrates, Cobinhood, LATOKEN, Hotbit and BitForex. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as 4NEW directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade 4NEW should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase 4NEW using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

