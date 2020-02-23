51job, Inc. (NASDAQ:JOBS) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of 51job, Inc. (NASDAQ:JOBS) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the six research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and four have assigned a hold recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $75.00.

JOBS has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of 51job in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $80.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of 51job in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $70.00 target price on the stock. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded shares of 51job from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th.

Get 51job alerts:

51job stock traded down $1.46 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $76.89. The stock had a trading volume of 92,544 shares, compared to its average volume of 117,535. The company has a quick ratio of 4.06, a current ratio of 4.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. 51job has a 52-week low of $59.36 and a 52-week high of $97.08. The firm has a market cap of $5.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.66 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a fifty day moving average of $83.10 and a 200 day moving average of $77.96.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in shares of 51job by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,778 shares of the company’s stock valued at $236,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank boosted its stake in 51job by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 28,154 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,130,000 after acquiring an additional 229 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in 51job by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 9,219 shares of the company’s stock valued at $783,000 after acquiring an additional 284 shares in the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in 51job by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 67,092 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,697,000 after acquiring an additional 831 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Andra AP fonden boosted its stake in 51job by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Andra AP fonden now owns 26,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,224,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.72% of the company’s stock.

51job Company Profile

51job, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides integrated human resource services in the People's Republic of China. The company offers online recruitment services through its Websites comprising 51job.com, yingjiesheng.com, 51jingying.com, and lagou.com; and mobile applications that enable job seekers to access their accounts through mobile devices and utilize functions available on their Websites.

Recommended Story: What is the price-to-earnings growth (PEG) ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for 51job Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 51job and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.