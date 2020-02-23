577,619 Shares in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) Bought by Ceredex Value Advisors LLC

Ceredex Value Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 577,619 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock, valued at approximately $87,573,000. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC owned about 0.22% of FedEx at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Dupont Capital Management Corp grew its stake in FedEx by 35.0% during the 4th quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 6,479 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $980,000 after buying an additional 1,679 shares during the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its position in FedEx by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 1,635 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $247,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares during the period. Rothschild Investment Corp IL lifted its position in FedEx by 135.3% during the 4th quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL now owns 8,025 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $1,213,000 after acquiring an additional 4,615 shares during the period. Compass Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in FedEx by 7.2% during the 4th quarter. Compass Capital Management Inc. now owns 209,030 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $31,607,000 after acquiring an additional 14,076 shares during the period. Finally, Greenwood Gearhart Inc. lifted its position in FedEx by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Greenwood Gearhart Inc. now owns 35,933 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $5,433,000 after acquiring an additional 1,551 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.32% of the company’s stock.

FDX has been the subject of a number of research reports. Bank of America lifted their price target on FedEx from $163.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Deutsche Bank cut FedEx to a “hold” rating and set a $142.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. ValuEngine cut FedEx from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. Loop Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $194.00 price target on shares of FedEx in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on FedEx from $111.00 to $109.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. FedEx presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $170.76.

Shares of FDX stock opened at $163.25 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $43.06 billion, a PE ratio of 12.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.71. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $155.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of $155.43. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67. FedEx Co. has a 52-week low of $137.78 and a 52-week high of $199.32.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 17th. The shipping service provider reported $2.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.78 by ($0.27). The company had revenue of $17.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.69 billion. FedEx had a net margin of 0.11% and a return on equity of 19.10%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $4.03 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that FedEx Co. will post 10.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 9th will be issued a $0.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 6th. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.59%. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.75%.

In related news, Director John A. Edwardson acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 20th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $148.22 per share, with a total value of $1,482,200.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 77,966 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,556,120.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 8.44% of the company’s stock.

About FedEx

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services worldwide. The company's FedEx Express segment offers shipping services for delivery of packages and freight. Its FedEx Ground segment provides business and residential money-back guaranteed ground package delivery services; and consolidates and delivers low-weight and less time-sensitive business-to-consumer packages.

