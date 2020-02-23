660,050 Shares in LyondellBasell Industries NV (NYSE:LYB) Acquired by Ceredex Value Advisors LLC

Ceredex Value Advisors LLC bought a new position in LyondellBasell Industries NV (NYSE:LYB) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 660,050 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $62,362,000. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC owned about 0.20% of LyondellBasell Industries at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Girard Partners LTD. lifted its position in LyondellBasell Industries by 159.3% in the 3rd quarter. Girard Partners LTD. now owns 12,425 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,111,000 after buying an additional 7,634 shares during the last quarter. Hexavest Inc. lifted its position in LyondellBasell Industries by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Hexavest Inc. now owns 278,312 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $26,295,000 after buying an additional 7,621 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its position in LyondellBasell Industries by 120.0% in the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 352 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares during the last quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC lifted its position in LyondellBasell Industries by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 146,691 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $13,859,000 after purchasing an additional 6,341 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in LyondellBasell Industries by 7.4% in the fourth quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 83,997 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $7,936,000 after purchasing an additional 5,813 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.44% of the company’s stock.

Get LyondellBasell Industries alerts:

Shares of LyondellBasell Industries stock opened at $82.91 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59. The company has a market cap of $27.79 billion, a PE ratio of 8.66, a P/E/G ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.45. The business has a 50 day moving average of $86.07 and a 200 day moving average of $86.69. LyondellBasell Industries NV has a 52 week low of $68.61 and a 52 week high of $98.91.

LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) last announced its earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.83 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.25 by ($0.42). The business had revenue of $8.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.46 billion. LyondellBasell Industries had a net margin of 9.78% and a return on equity of 36.95%. LyondellBasell Industries’s revenue was down 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.79 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that LyondellBasell Industries NV will post 9.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 9th. Investors of record on Monday, March 2nd will be issued a dividend of $1.05 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 28th. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.07%. LyondellBasell Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.66%.

Several brokerages have weighed in on LYB. SunTrust Banks reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $82.00 price objective on shares of LyondellBasell Industries in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on LyondellBasell Industries in a research report on Monday, December 2nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $110.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded LyondellBasell Industries from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $89.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on LyondellBasell Industries from $69.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 18th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group upgraded LyondellBasell Industries from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $121.00 to $96.00 in a research report on Monday, November 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $94.44.

About LyondellBasell Industries

LyondellBasell Industries N.V. operates as a chemical company worldwide. The company operates in six segments: Olefins and PolyolefinsAmericas; Olefins and PolyolefinsEurope, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology. It produces and markets olefins and co-products; polyethylene products, which consist of high density polyethylene, low density polyethylene, and linear low density polyethylene; and polypropylene (PP) products, such as PP homopolymers and copolymers.

Featured Article: Is a Roth IRA right for you?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LYB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for LyondellBasell Industries NV (NYSE:LYB).

Receive News & Ratings for LyondellBasell Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LyondellBasell Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.