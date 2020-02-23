$7.66 Million in Sales Expected for OptimizeRx Co. (NASDAQ:OPRX) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect OptimizeRx Co. (NASDAQ:OPRX) to announce sales of $7.66 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for OptimizeRx’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $7.93 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $7.40 million. OptimizeRx reported sales of $6.58 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 16.4%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, February 27th.

On average, analysts expect that OptimizeRx will report full year sales of $24.88 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $24.62 million to $25.15 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $33.87 million, with estimates ranging from $33.23 million to $34.47 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for OptimizeRx.

Get OptimizeRx alerts:

Several research analysts have weighed in on OPRX shares. William Blair started coverage on OptimizeRx in a report on Friday, January 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. B. Riley reduced their target price on OptimizeRx from $21.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 30th. Zacks Investment Research lowered OptimizeRx from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. TheStreet lowered OptimizeRx from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded OptimizeRx from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. OptimizeRx presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $18.00.

OPRX stock opened at $11.05 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $10.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.28. The company has a current ratio of 7.00, a quick ratio of 7.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm has a market cap of $156.05 million, a PE ratio of -122.78 and a beta of 0.31. OptimizeRx has a 1-year low of $8.63 and a 1-year high of $17.24.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in OptimizeRx by 36.6% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 231,665 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,355,000 after acquiring an additional 62,105 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of OptimizeRx by 16.5% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 21,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $311,000 after purchasing an additional 3,049 shares in the last quarter. Cadence Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of OptimizeRx in the third quarter valued at about $2,303,000. P.A.W. Capital Corp bought a new stake in shares of OptimizeRx in the third quarter valued at about $579,000. Finally, Atlantic Trust LLC lifted its holdings in shares of OptimizeRx by 266.0% in the fourth quarter. Atlantic Trust LLC now owns 28,530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $293,000 after purchasing an additional 20,735 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.08% of the company’s stock.

About OptimizeRx

OptimizeRx Corporation provides digital health messaging services for pharmaceutical companies to communicate with healthcare providers. The company's cloud-based solutions support patient adherence to medications by providing real-time access to financial assistance, prior authorization, education, and critical clinical information; and network consists of electronic health records platforms, which provide the ambulatory patient market with access to their workflow at the point-of-care.

Featured Article: What sectors are represented in the Nikkei Index?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on OptimizeRx (OPRX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for OptimizeRx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OptimizeRx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.