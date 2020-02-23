86,949 Shares in Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc (NASDAQ:WBA) Purchased by Quantbot Technologies LP

Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc (NASDAQ:WBA) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 86,949 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock, valued at approximately $5,126,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Taylor Hoffman Wealth Management boosted its stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 360.0% during the third quarter. Taylor Hoffman Wealth Management now owns 460 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares in the last quarter. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV bought a new position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance during the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 79.0% during the fourth quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 716 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 316 shares in the last quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. bought a new position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 180.0% during the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 840 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 540 shares in the last quarter. 60.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

WBA traded down $0.42 during trading on Friday, hitting $51.45. The stock had a trading volume of 4,638,209 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,345,365. The company has a market capitalization of $45.95 billion, a PE ratio of 12.64, a PEG ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.92. Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc has a twelve month low of $49.03 and a twelve month high of $71.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 0.66. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $53.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $55.27.

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 8th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.40 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $34.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.45 billion. Walgreens Boots Alliance had a net margin of 2.69% and a return on equity of 21.76%. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s revenue was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.46 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc will post 5.86 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 12th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 19th will be issued a $0.458 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 18th. This represents a $1.83 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.56%. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.55%.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on WBA shares. SunTrust Banks increased their price objective on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Bank of America reiterated a “sell” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. Finally, Mizuho restated a “hold” rating and issued a $59.00 target price on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and fifteen have assigned a hold rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $57.94.

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc operates as a pharmacy-led health and wellbeing company. It operates through three segments: Retail Pharmacy USA, Retail Pharmacy International, and Pharmaceutical Wholesale. The Retail Pharmacy USA segment sells prescription drugs and an assortment of retail products, including health, beauty, personal care, consumable, and general merchandise products through its retail drugstores and convenient care clinics.

