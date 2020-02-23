962,550 Shares in Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA) Purchased by Ceredex Value Advisors LLC

Ceredex Value Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 962,550 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $69,063,000. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC owned 0.67% of Comerica as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Comerica by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,709,951 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $850,609,000 after purchasing an additional 243,799 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio grew its position in Comerica by 9.3% in the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 11,401 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $752,000 after purchasing an additional 974 shares during the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D grew its position in Comerica by 188.1% in the 3rd quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 106,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,035,000 after purchasing an additional 69,600 shares during the last quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora grew its position in Comerica by 19.4% in the 3rd quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora now owns 4,770 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $315,000 after purchasing an additional 775 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Comerica by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,328 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $352,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.95% of the company’s stock.

Comerica stock opened at $62.48 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $65.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of $66.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.97 billion, a PE ratio of 8.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.55. Comerica Incorporated has a 12-month low of $58.54 and a 12-month high of $88.96.

Comerica (NYSE:CMA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 21st. The financial services provider reported $1.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.74 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $810.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $801.73 million. Comerica had a net margin of 31.33% and a return on equity of 16.20%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.88 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Comerica Incorporated will post 6.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 13th will be issued a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 12th. This is a boost from Comerica’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.67. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.35%. Comerica’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.31%.

Several research analysts have commented on CMA shares. Barclays restated a “sell” rating and issued a $75.00 target price on shares of Comerica in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. B. Riley restated a “hold” rating and issued a $75.00 target price on shares of Comerica in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Wells Fargo & Co cut shares of Comerica from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $71.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, January 6th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of Comerica from $72.00 to $70.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Finally, SunTrust Banks restated a “hold” rating and issued a $72.00 target price on shares of Comerica in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $72.97.

In other news, EVP James Harry Weber sold 6,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.54, for a total value of $413,010.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.98% of the company’s stock.

Comerica Profile

Comerica Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services. It operates through three segments: Business Bank, Retail Bank, and Wealth Management. The Business Bank segment offers various products and services, including commercial loans and lines of credit, deposits, cash management, capital market products, international trade finance, letters of credit, foreign exchange management services, and loan syndication services middle market businesses, multinational corporations, and governmental entities.

