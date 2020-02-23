Aaron’s, Inc. (NYSE:AAN) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Aaron’s, Inc. (NYSE:AAN) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the eleven analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $71.11.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on Aaron’s from $78.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Stephens reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $80.00 target price on shares of Aaron’s in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. KeyCorp dropped their target price on Aaron’s from $88.00 to $66.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Loop Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $90.00 target price on shares of Aaron’s in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Aaron’s in a research report on Thursday.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its position in Aaron’s by 55.9% in the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Aaron’s during the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new position in shares of Aaron’s during the fourth quarter worth about $43,000. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of Aaron’s during the fourth quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Aaron’s by 25.0% during the third quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 920 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 184 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.93% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:AAN opened at $43.33 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $58.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $61.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.05 billion, a PE ratio of 103.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. Aaron’s has a twelve month low of $43.14 and a twelve month high of $78.65.

Aaron’s (NYSE:AAN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $1 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.01 billion. Aaron’s had a return on equity of 14.70% and a net margin of 0.80%. Aaron’s’s revenue was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.02 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Aaron’s will post 3.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Aaron's, Inc operates as an omnichannel provider of lease-purchase solutions to underserved and credit-challenged customers. It operates in three segments: Progressive Leasing, Aaron's Business, and DAMI. The company also engages in the sale, lease ownership, and specialty retailing of furniture, consumer electronics, home appliances, and accessories.

