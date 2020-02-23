Aave Hits One Day Trading Volume of $718,542.00 (LEND)

Aave (CURRENCY:LEND) traded 5.2% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on February 23rd. In the last week, Aave has traded down 1.4% against the US dollar. Aave has a market cap of $46.36 million and approximately $718,542.00 worth of Aave was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Aave token can currently be bought for $0.0357 or 0.00000360 BTC on major exchanges including HitBTC, Gate.io, Binance and BiteBTC.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.77 or 0.00048108 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0618 or 0.00000624 BTC.

Folgory Coin (FLG) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $47.71 or 0.00481308 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $652.44 or 0.06581350 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 12.1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.49 or 0.00065442 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.74 or 0.00027687 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00004944 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00003324 BTC.

Multi-collateral DAI (DAI) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00010227 BTC.

Aave Profile

Aave (LEND) is a token. Its launch date was November 30th, 2017. Aave's official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. Aave’s official message board is medium.com/@ethlend1. The Reddit community for Aave is /r/ETHlend and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Aave is ethlend.io.

Buying and Selling Aave

Aave can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, Gate.io, ABCC, HitBTC, Kyber Network, Bibox, Binance, Alterdice and BiteBTC. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aave directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Aave should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Aave using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

