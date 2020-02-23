ABIOMED, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABMD) Shares Acquired by Tobam

Tobam increased its stake in ABIOMED, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABMD) by 164.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 69,793 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 43,368 shares during the quarter. Tobam owned approximately 0.15% of ABIOMED worth $11,906,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of ABMD. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of ABIOMED by 9.4% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,389,676 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $882,977,000 after buying an additional 290,358 shares during the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its stake in ABIOMED by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 2,719,881 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $463,985,000 after acquiring an additional 27,260 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in ABIOMED by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,059,397 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $351,313,000 after acquiring an additional 78,159 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in ABIOMED by 23.0% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 354,326 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $60,445,000 after acquiring an additional 66,160 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its stake in ABIOMED by 6.6% during the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 184,103 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $32,750,000 after acquiring an additional 11,330 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.15% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on ABMD shares. Raymond James lowered ABIOMED from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. BidaskClub upgraded ABIOMED from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Leerink Swann upped their price objective on ABIOMED from $195.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. ValuEngine upgraded ABIOMED from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered ABIOMED from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $198.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. ABIOMED presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $264.00.

Shares of ABMD stock traded down $1.34 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $166.74. The company had a trading volume of 458,197 shares, compared to its average volume of 788,870. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.34, a PEG ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.47. ABIOMED, Inc. has a 12 month low of $155.02 and a 12 month high of $360.88. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $179.33 and its 200 day moving average is $185.14.

ABIOMED (NASDAQ:ABMD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.51 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.42. The business had revenue of $221.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $226.92 million. ABIOMED had a return on equity of 19.53% and a net margin of 29.14%. ABIOMED’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.97 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that ABIOMED, Inc. will post 4.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ABIOMED Profile

ABIOMED, Inc engages in the research, development, and sale of medical devices to assist or replace the pumping function of the failing heart. It also provides continuum of care to heart failure patients. The company offers Impella 2.5 catheter, a percutaneous micro heart pump with integrated motor and sensors for use in interventional cardiology; and Impella CP, a device used by interventional cardiologists to support patients in the cath lab and cardiac surgeons in the heart surgery suite.

