Absolute (ABS) Price Hits $0.0016 on Major Exchanges

Absolute (CURRENCY:ABS) traded up 6% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on February 23rd. Absolute has a total market cap of $20,064.00 and $2,571.00 worth of Absolute was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Absolute coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0016 or 0.00000016 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Graviex and STEX. During the last week, Absolute has traded down 2.2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Dash (DASH) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $107.18 or 0.01083769 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.80 or 0.00048545 BTC.

MINDOL (MIN) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.32 or 0.00023497 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $21.68 or 0.00219231 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00007895 BTC.

Oasis City (OSC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0514 or 0.00000627 BTC.

Hshare (HSR) traded down 29.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00034804 BTC.

GAPS (GAP) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $6.54 or 0.00066139 BTC.

Aeternity (AE) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00002084 BTC.

Stratis (STRAT) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00004614 BTC.

About Absolute

Absolute (CRYPTO:ABS) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Lyra2RE

hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 4th, 2018. Absolute’s total supply is 13,454,448 coins and its circulating supply is 12,921,832 coins. The Reddit community for Absolute is /r/absolutecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Absolute is www.absolutecoin.net. Absolute’s official message board is forum.absolutecoin.net. Absolute’s official Twitter account is @Absolute_Crypto and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Absolute

Absolute can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Graviex and STEX. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Absolute directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Absolute should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Absolute using one of the exchanges listed above.

