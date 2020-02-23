Abyss Token Price Hits $0.0123 on Top Exchanges (ABYSS)

Abyss Token (CURRENCY:ABYSS) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on February 23rd. Abyss Token has a total market cap of $2.81 million and approximately $436,099.00 worth of Abyss Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Abyss Token has traded down 3.2% against the dollar. One Abyss Token token can now be bought for about $0.0123 or 0.00000125 BTC on popular exchanges including YoBit, ZBG, Indodax and CoinExchange.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.71 or 0.00047652 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0619 or 0.00000626 BTC.

Folgory Coin (FLG) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $47.51 or 0.00480904 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $651.24 or 0.06591568 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 13.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.50 or 0.00065743 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.73 or 0.00027663 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00004956 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00003347 BTC.

Multi-collateral DAI (DAI) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00010267 BTC.

About Abyss Token

Abyss Token (ABYSS) is a token. Its genesis date was November 29th, 2017. Abyss Token’s total supply is 508,628,132 tokens and its circulating supply is 228,091,117 tokens. Abyss Token’s official website is www.theabyss.com. Abyss Token’s official Twitter account is @theabyss. The Reddit community for Abyss Token is /r/theabyssplatform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Abyss Token’s official message board is medium.com/theabyss.

Abyss Token Token Trading

Abyss Token can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit, Kyber Network, HitBTC, CoinPlace, Bilaxy, Hotbit, BitForex, Indodax, DDEX, CoinExchange, IDEX, CoinBene, Sistemkoin, ZBG and Ethfinex. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Abyss Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Abyss Token should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Abyss Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

