AC3 (AC3) Trading Down 19.4% This Week

AC3 (CURRENCY:AC3) traded down 20% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on February 23rd. AC3 has a market capitalization of $196,403.00 and $3.00 worth of AC3 was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, AC3 has traded down 19.4% against the dollar. One AC3 coin can now be bought for about $0.0004 or 0.00000004 BTC on popular exchanges including Cryptopia, Bibox, Stocks.Exchange and BTC-Alpha.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

CannabisCoin (CANN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0122 or 0.00000126 BTC.

Bolivarcoin (BOLI) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0089 or 0.00000091 BTC.

Kurrent (KURT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000010 BTC.

MindCoin (MND) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0028 or 0.00000043 BTC.

RevolverCoin (XRE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000035 BTC.

SpreadCoin (SPR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0022 or 0.00000023 BTC.

BnrtxCoin (BNX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000009 BTC.

BowsCoin (BSC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000016 BTC.

Virtacoin (VTA) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

AC3 Coin Profile

AC3 (AC3) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

X11 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 29th, 2017. AC3’s total supply is 550,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 491,008,312 coins. The Reddit community for AC3 is /r/ac3_ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. AC3’s official Twitter account is @ac3_network and its Facebook page is accessible here. AC3’s official message board is medium.com/@AC3network. AC3’s official website is ac3.io.

AC3 Coin Trading

AC3 can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Stocks.Exchange, Cryptopia, Bibox and BTC-Alpha. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as AC3 directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade AC3 should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase AC3 using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

