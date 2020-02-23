Acadian Asset Management LLC Acquires 18,723 Shares of Veritiv Corp (NYSE:VRTV)

Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Veritiv Corp (NYSE:VRTV) by 20.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 110,211 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 18,723 shares during the quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC owned 0.68% of Veritiv worth $2,168,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of VRTV. Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new position in shares of Veritiv during the 4th quarter worth about $116,000. Alberta Investment Management Corp acquired a new position in Veritiv during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $212,000. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in Veritiv by 7.3% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 16,072 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $291,000 after acquiring an additional 1,095 shares in the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Veritiv by 55.7% in the fourth quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 17,080 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $336,000 after acquiring an additional 6,110 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in Veritiv in the first quarter worth approximately $341,000. 96.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. ValuEngine upgraded Veritiv from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Veritiv from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, December 28th.

VRTV opened at $13.39 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $15.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.85. Veritiv Corp has a 1-year low of $12.60 and a 1-year high of $36.70. The company has a market cap of $218.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.93 and a beta of 1.65.

Veritiv Corporation operates as a business-to-business distributor of packaging, facility solutions, print, and publishing products and services in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Packaging, Facility Solutions, Print, and Publishing. The Packaging segment offers standard, custom, and comprehensive packaging solutions.

