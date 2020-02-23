Acadian Asset Management LLC Acquires 71,677 Shares of Unum Group (NYSE:UNM)

Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Unum Group (NYSE:UNM) by 1,410.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 76,758 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 71,677 shares during the quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Unum Group were worth $2,238,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. lifted its position in shares of Unum Group by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. now owns 5,872,187 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $174,521,000 after acquiring an additional 343,265 shares during the period. Man Group plc raised its holdings in shares of Unum Group by 9.0% during the third quarter. Man Group plc now owns 1,457,762 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $43,325,000 after purchasing an additional 120,751 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its holdings in shares of Unum Group by 13.5% during the third quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 1,073,099 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,893,000 after purchasing an additional 127,469 shares during the period. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC raised its holdings in shares of Unum Group by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 1,060,908 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,936,000 after purchasing an additional 57,412 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Unum Group by 10.6% during the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 992,844 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,507,000 after purchasing an additional 94,892 shares in the last quarter. 90.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Unum Group alerts:

UNM has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Unum Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $31.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. ValuEngine downgraded Unum Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, DOWLING & PARTN reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Unum Group in a report on Monday, November 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Unum Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $34.00.

UNM opened at $29.97 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $28.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $28.66. Unum Group has a 1-year low of $24.71 and a 1-year high of $38.29. The company has a market cap of $6.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.72, a PEG ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 1.58.

Unum Group (NYSE:UNM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The financial services provider reported $1.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.38 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $3.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.02 billion. Unum Group had a net margin of 9.17% and a return on equity of 11.97%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.30 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Unum Group will post 5.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 21st. Investors of record on Friday, January 31st were given a $0.285 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 30th. This represents a $1.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.80%. Unum Group’s payout ratio is 20.99%.

Unum Group Company Profile

Unum Group, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial protection benefit solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through Unum US, Unum UK, Colonial Life, and Closed Block segments. The company offers group long-term and short-term disability, group life, and accidental death and dismemberment products; supplemental and voluntary products, such as individual disability, voluntary benefits, and dental and vision products; and accident, sickness, disability, life, and cancer and critical illness products.

Read More: What is a stock portfolio tracker?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UNM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Unum Group (NYSE:UNM).

Receive News & Ratings for Unum Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Unum Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.