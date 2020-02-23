Acadian Asset Management LLC Acquires Shares of 38,305 Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL)

Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 38,305 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,183,000.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Western Alliance Bancorporation by 67.8% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,180,337 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $124,279,000 after purchasing an additional 881,148 shares in the last quarter. GAM Holding AG increased its holdings in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation by 180.5% in the fourth quarter. GAM Holding AG now owns 14,025 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $799,000 after purchasing an additional 9,025 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 327,460 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $18,653,000 after purchasing an additional 6,960 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department raised its position in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 12,655 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $721,000 after buying an additional 378 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation by 30.1% in the fourth quarter. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC now owns 29,383 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,675,000 after buying an additional 6,800 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.76% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Todd Marshall sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.13, for a total transaction of $1,378,250.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Chairman Robert Gary Sarver sold 33,105 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.45, for a total value of $1,868,777.25. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 54,879 shares in the company, valued at $3,097,919.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 68,805 shares of company stock valued at $3,853,400 over the last quarter. 7.72% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of WAL opened at $55.92 on Friday. Western Alliance Bancorporation has a 1-year low of $38.55 and a 1-year high of $58.94. The company has a market capitalization of $5.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.01, a P/E/G ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $57.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $50.86.

Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The financial services provider reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $287.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $289.11 million. Western Alliance Bancorporation had a net margin of 38.69% and a return on equity of 17.63%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.13 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Western Alliance Bancorporation will post 5.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.79%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 13th. Western Alliance Bancorporation’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.66%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on WAL shares. DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Zacks Investment Research restated a “buy” rating and issued a $64.00 target price on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation in a research note on Saturday, January 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Western Alliance Bancorporation has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $58.83.

Western Alliance Bancorporation Profile

Western Alliance Bancorporation operates as the holding company for Western Alliance Bank that provides various banking products and related services primarily in Arizona, California, and Nevada. The company offers deposit products, including checking accounts, savings accounts, and money market accounts, as well as fixed-rate and fixed maturity certificates of deposit accounts.

