Acadian Asset Management LLC Boosts Position in Westamerica Bancorporation (NASDAQ:WABC)

Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Westamerica Bancorporation (NASDAQ:WABC) by 13.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 31,298 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,732 shares during the quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.12% of Westamerica Bancorporation worth $2,121,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in WABC. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Westamerica Bancorporation by 30.2% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 58,817 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,657,000 after buying an additional 13,652 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Westamerica Bancorporation by 1.2% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,944,296 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $243,007,000 after acquiring an additional 46,838 shares in the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department grew its holdings in shares of Westamerica Bancorporation by 8.5% during the third quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 11,521 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $716,000 after purchasing an additional 906 shares during the last quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Westamerica Bancorporation by 1.9% during the third quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 9,162 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $570,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alps Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Westamerica Bancorporation during the third quarter worth about $353,000. 81.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Westamerica Bancorporation alerts:

In other Westamerica Bancorporation news, Director Edward B. Sylvester sold 5,000 shares of Westamerica Bancorporation stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.13, for a total value of $330,650.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 57,490 shares in the company, valued at $3,801,813.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

WABC stock opened at $65.01 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.82 and a beta of 0.91. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $66.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of $64.66. Westamerica Bancorporation has a twelve month low of $58.56 and a twelve month high of $69.08.

Westamerica Bancorporation (NASDAQ:WABC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.02. Westamerica Bancorporation had a net margin of 39.01% and a return on equity of 11.51%. The business had revenue of $51.16 million for the quarter. On average, equities research analysts expect that Westamerica Bancorporation will post 3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 3rd were given a dividend of $0.41 per share. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 31st. Westamerica Bancorporation’s payout ratio is currently 55.03%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on WABC. ValuEngine raised Westamerica Bancorporation from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. BidaskClub downgraded Westamerica Bancorporation from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st.

About Westamerica Bancorporation

Westamerica Bancorporation provides banking solutions. The bank offers demand deposits and interest and non-interest bearing time and savings deposits. The company's deposits include jumbo deposits and retail time deposits. The company provides commercial and industrial loans, consumer loans, commercial real estate loans, and other loans and leases.

Recommended Story: Trade War

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WABC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Westamerica Bancorporation (NASDAQ:WABC).

Receive News & Ratings for Westamerica Bancorporation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Westamerica Bancorporation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.