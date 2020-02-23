Acadian Asset Management LLC Boosts Stake in Peapack-Gladstone Financial Co. (NASDAQ:PGC)

Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Peapack-Gladstone Financial Co. (NASDAQ:PGC) by 14.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 73,877 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,518 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.39% of Peapack-Gladstone Financial worth $2,283,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new stake in Peapack-Gladstone Financial in the 4th quarter worth $43,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new stake in Peapack-Gladstone Financial in the 3rd quarter worth about $47,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new stake in Peapack-Gladstone Financial during the 4th quarter worth approximately $53,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Peapack-Gladstone Financial by 10.5% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,442 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $106,000 after buying an additional 326 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bailard Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Peapack-Gladstone Financial during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $260,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.42% of the company’s stock.

PGC opened at $31.00 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $593.64 million, a PE ratio of 12.70, a PEG ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.00. Peapack-Gladstone Financial Co. has a twelve month low of $24.95 and a twelve month high of $31.72. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $30.23 and its 200 day moving average price is $29.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Peapack-Gladstone Financial (NASDAQ:PGC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.01. Peapack-Gladstone Financial had a net margin of 20.15% and a return on equity of 9.68%. The company had revenue of $46.44 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $46.36 million. As a group, analysts predict that Peapack-Gladstone Financial Co. will post 2.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 26th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.65%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 10th. Peapack-Gladstone Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 8.20%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. ValuEngine downgraded Peapack-Gladstone Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. DA Davidson raised Peapack-Gladstone Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $33.50 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Janney Montgomery Scott raised Peapack-Gladstone Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Peapack-Gladstone Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Peapack-Gladstone Financial from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Peapack-Gladstone Financial presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $33.25.

Peapack-Gladstone Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Peapack-Gladstone Bank that provides private banking and wealth management services in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Banking and Private Wealth Management. It offers checking and savings accounts, money market and interest-bearing checking accounts, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts.

