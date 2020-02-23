Acadian Asset Management LLC Buys 123,455 Shares of PC Tel Inc (NASDAQ:PCTI)

Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its stake in PC Tel Inc (NASDAQ:PCTI) by 90.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 260,220 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 123,455 shares during the quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC owned 1.40% of PC Tel worth $2,206,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cavalier Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of PC Tel during the fourth quarter valued at $381,000. Royce & Associates LP boosted its stake in PC Tel by 58.5% in the 4th quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 514,187 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $4,355,000 after purchasing an additional 189,817 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in PC Tel by 18.7% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,727 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $116,000 after purchasing an additional 2,165 shares during the last quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp purchased a new stake in PC Tel during the 4th quarter valued at about $143,000. Finally, Creative Planning purchased a new position in PC Tel in the fourth quarter worth about $696,000. 61.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get PC Tel alerts:

PC Tel stock opened at $8.77 on Friday. PC Tel Inc has a one year low of $4.36 and a one year high of $9.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $163.34 million, a PE ratio of -20.40 and a beta of -0.13. The business’s fifty day moving average is $8.76 and its 200 day moving average is $7.94.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 18th. Investors of record on Friday, February 7th were issued a $0.055 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 6th. This represents a $0.22 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.51%. PC Tel’s payout ratio is -95.65%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of PC Tel from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Lake Street Capital raised their price target on shares of PC Tel from $6.00 to $8.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of PC Tel from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and issued a $10.25 price objective on shares of PC Tel in a report on Friday, January 24th. Finally, ValuEngine cut PC Tel from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. PC Tel has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $9.42.

PC Tel Company Profile

PCTEL, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, delivers performance critical telecom solutions in the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Americas. The company designs and manufactures precision antennas, which are used primarily in small cells, enterprise Wi-Fi access points, fleet management and transit systems, and in equipment and devices for the Industrial Internet of Things.

Read More: Cash Flow

Receive News & Ratings for PC Tel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PC Tel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.