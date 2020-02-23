Acadian Asset Management LLC Grows Holdings in Camden National Co. (NASDAQ:CAC)

Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Camden National Co. (NASDAQ:CAC) by 43.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 51,126 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 15,369 shares during the quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.34% of Camden National worth $2,354,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Denali Advisors LLC bought a new position in Camden National during the 4th quarter worth approximately $106,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Camden National during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $147,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Camden National by 50.9% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,711 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $171,000 after acquiring an additional 1,252 shares in the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL lifted its stake in Camden National by 7.3% during the fourth quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 5,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $272,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Headinvest LLC lifted its stake in Camden National by 40.7% during the third quarter. Headinvest LLC now owns 7,213 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $312,000 after purchasing an additional 2,087 shares during the last quarter. 66.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Camden National alerts:

NASDAQ:CAC opened at $47.13 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $715.91 million, a PE ratio of 12.77 and a beta of 0.79. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $46.73 and a 200-day moving average of $44.44. Camden National Co. has a 52 week low of $38.68 and a 52 week high of $48.48. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

Camden National (NASDAQ:CAC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.10. Camden National had a return on equity of 12.35% and a net margin of 27.16%. The business had revenue of $44.19 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.16 million. As a group, analysts predict that Camden National Co. will post 3.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 15th were given a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, January 14th. This is a positive change from Camden National’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.80%. Camden National’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 35.77%.

Several analysts have weighed in on CAC shares. Janney Montgomery Scott began coverage on shares of Camden National in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $48.00 target price for the company. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Camden National from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. ValuEngine raised shares of Camden National from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of Camden National in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $50.00.

In related news, EVP Joanne T. Campbell sold 4,222 shares of Camden National stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.98, for a total value of $202,571.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 2.04% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Camden National Profile

Camden National Corporation operates as the holding company for Camden National Bank that provides commercial and consumer banking products and services to consumer, institutional, municipal, non-profit, and commercial customers. It offers various deposit products, including demand, checking, saving, and money market accounts; and time deposits, as well as certificates of deposit.

Read More: Do You Need a Fiduciary?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CAC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Camden National Co. (NASDAQ:CAC).

Receive News & Ratings for Camden National Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Camden National and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.