Acadian Asset Management LLC Grows Position in Cable One Inc (NYSE:CABO)

Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its position in Cable One Inc (NYSE:CABO) by 36.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,591 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 429 shares during the quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Cable One were worth $2,367,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Cable One by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 431,907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $505,760,000 after buying an additional 1,900 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Cable One by 2.8% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,597 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,514,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in Cable One by 11.1% during the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $314,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Cable One by 10.3% in the 3rd quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. now owns 812 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,019,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL bought a new stake in shares of Cable One in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $502,000. 81.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CABO opened at $1,757.25 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $1,686.75 and a 200 day moving average of $1,442.44. Cable One Inc has a 52-week low of $910.95 and a 52-week high of $1,830.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65. The stock has a market cap of $10.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 60.28 and a beta of 0.41.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 18th will be given a dividend of $2.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 14th. This represents a $9.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.51%. Cable One’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.28%.

CABO has been the subject of several analyst reports. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Cable One from $1,482.00 to $1,900.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cable One from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1,506.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, November 4th. Finally, B. Riley lowered shares of Cable One from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $1,490.00 to $1,700.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $1,465.20.

In other Cable One news, CEO Julia M. Laulis sold 750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,703.70, for a total value of $1,277,775.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,158 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,380,284.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Julia M. Laulis sold 718 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,510.15, for a total transaction of $1,084,287.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,896 shares in the company, valued at $4,373,394.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 2,204 shares of company stock valued at $3,548,944. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Cable One Profile

Cable One, Inc owns and operates cable systems that provide data, video, and voice services. The company offers residential data services, including WiFi ONE, a Wi-Fi solution to enhance Wi-Fi signal throughout the home. It also provides residential video services, such as local networks; local community programming that includes governmental and public access; and other channels, which comprise weather, shopping, and religious channels, as well as digital video services, including national and regional cable networks, music channels, and an interactive electronic programming guide with parental controls.

