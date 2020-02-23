Acadian Asset Management LLC Grows Stock Position in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. (NYSE:BIP)

Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its position in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. (NYSE:BIP) (TSE:BIP.UN) by 9.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 46,308 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,824 shares during the quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners were worth $2,316,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of BIP. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its position in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 245.1% during the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 528 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares in the last quarter. Cutler Group LP lifted its holdings in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 107.3% in the 4th quarter. Cutler Group LP now owns 657 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 340 shares in the last quarter. Price Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners in the 3rd quarter valued at about $64,000. Usca Ria LLC purchased a new position in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners in the 3rd quarter valued at about $71,000. Finally, Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 126.9% during the third quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 1,452 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 812 shares in the last quarter. 50.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Brookfield Infrastructure Partners alerts:

Shares of BIP stock opened at $55.45 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 792.26, a PEG ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.79. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. has a one year low of $39.51 and a one year high of $56.31. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $53.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $50.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 0.39.

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners (NYSE:BIP) (TSE:BIP.UN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 10th. The utilities provider reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by ($0.91). Brookfield Infrastructure Partners had a net margin of 3.64% and a return on equity of 1.43%. The firm had revenue of $1.66 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.02 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.82 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. will post 3.67 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 28th will be given a $0.538 dividend. This is a positive change from Brookfield Infrastructure Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 27th. This represents a $2.15 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.88%. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 2,871.43%.

BIP has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. TD Securities lowered Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $58.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 6th. CIBC restated a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price objective on shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from $53.00 to $57.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. Finally, Bank of America initiated coverage on Brookfield Infrastructure Partners in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $58.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $54.09.

About Brookfield Infrastructure Partners

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. owns and operates utilities, transport, energy, and data infrastructure businesses. The Utilities segment operates approximately 2,000 kilometers (km) of natural gas transportation pipelines in the states of Rio de Janeiro, Sao Paulo, and Minas Gerais; approximately 2,200 km of electricity transmission lines in North and South America; and approximately 6.6 million electricity and natural gas connections and 1.1 million smart meters, as well as operates metallurgical coal export terminals.

Further Reading: Dividend Achievers

Receive News & Ratings for Brookfield Infrastructure Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brookfield Infrastructure Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.