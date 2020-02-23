Acadian Asset Management LLC Has $2.13 Million Stock Holdings in Concert Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:CNCE)

Acadian Asset Management LLC lessened its holdings in Concert Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:CNCE) by 13.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 231,168 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 34,701 shares during the quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC owned 0.78% of Concert Pharmaceuticals worth $2,133,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in shares of Concert Pharmaceuticals by 9.7% during the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 33,984 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $200,000 after buying an additional 2,998 shares during the last quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC raised its stake in Concert Pharmaceuticals by 163.2% during the third quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 5,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 3,100 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Concert Pharmaceuticals by 5.0% in the third quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 69,447 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $408,000 after acquiring an additional 3,305 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Concert Pharmaceuticals by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 408,256 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,766,000 after acquiring an additional 4,531 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Concert Pharmaceuticals by 49.3% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 19,354 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $233,000 after acquiring an additional 6,389 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 52.45% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on CNCE. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Concert Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 17th. ValuEngine raised shares of Concert Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. JMP Securities restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Concert Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. SunTrust Banks restated a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 target price (up previously from $25.00) on shares of Concert Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price on shares of Concert Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.88.

NASDAQ:CNCE opened at $11.05 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $10.67 and its 200-day moving average is $8.91. Concert Pharmaceuticals Inc has a 1-year low of $5.36 and a 1-year high of $17.83. The company has a current ratio of 9.53, a quick ratio of 9.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The stock has a market cap of $326.86 million, a P/E ratio of -3.33 and a beta of 1.05.

Concert Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Concert Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company. The company discovers and develops novel small molecule drugs for use in the treatment autoimmune and inflammatory diseases, and central nervous systems disorders. Its product candidates include AVP-786, a combination of deudextromethorphan and an ultra-low dose of quinidine, which is in Phase 3 clinical trials for the treatment of neurologic and psychiatric disorders, including agitation associated with Alzheimer's disease; CTP-730, a deuterated analog of apremilast that has completed the Phase 1 clinical trials for the treatment of inflammation or cancer; JZP-386, a once-nightly oxybate product; and CTP-543, which is in Phase 1 clinical trials for use in the treatment of alopecia areata.

