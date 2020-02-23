Acadian Asset Management LLC Has $2.19 Million Stock Holdings in Pieris Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:PIRS)

Acadian Asset Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Pieris Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:PIRS) by 68.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 604,442 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 1,283,024 shares during the quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC owned 1.10% of Pieris Pharmaceuticals worth $2,189,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new stake in shares of Pieris Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter worth approximately $61,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Pieris Pharmaceuticals by 450.6% during the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 23,413 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 19,161 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System acquired a new position in Pieris Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $120,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Pieris Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $221,000. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in Pieris Pharmaceuticals by 12.6% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 95,737 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $327,000 after buying an additional 10,678 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.19% of the company’s stock.

Get Pieris Pharmaceuticals alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on PIRS shares. William Blair reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Pieris Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, November 11th. HC Wainwright boosted their price target on shares of Pieris Pharmaceuticals from $7.00 to $9.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 27th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Pieris Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Pieris Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, January 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Pieris Pharmaceuticals currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $5.83.

PIRS opened at $3.95 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $215.51 million, a PE ratio of -5.64 and a beta of 1.28. Pieris Pharmaceuticals Inc has a fifty-two week low of $2.70 and a fifty-two week high of $6.04. The business has a 50-day moving average of $3.59 and a 200-day moving average of $3.90.

About Pieris Pharmaceuticals

Pieris Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops anticalin-based drugs in the United States. The company develops anticalin proteins that are low molecular-weight therapeutic proteins derived from lipocalins, which are naturally occurring low-molecular weight human proteins found in blood plasma and other bodily fluids.

Featured Article: What is the Euro STOXX 50 Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PIRS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pieris Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:PIRS).

Receive News & Ratings for Pieris Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pieris Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.