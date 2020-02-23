Acadian Asset Management LLC Has $2.31 Million Holdings in Stock Yards Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:SYBT)

Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Stock Yards Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:SYBT) by 24.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 56,292 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 10,963 shares during the quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.25% of Stock Yards Bancorp worth $2,312,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. raised its stake in shares of Stock Yards Bancorp by 12.3% in the fourth quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. now owns 1,082,271 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $44,437,000 after acquiring an additional 118,589 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Stock Yards Bancorp by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 442,817 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $18,182,000 after purchasing an additional 2,954 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp increased its holdings in Stock Yards Bancorp by 23.6% during the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 178,690 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $6,556,000 after purchasing an additional 34,129 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in Stock Yards Bancorp by 404.5% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 66,650 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,737,000 after purchasing an additional 53,438 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Research & Management Co. raised its position in Stock Yards Bancorp by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. American Research & Management Co. now owns 65,600 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,407,000 after purchasing an additional 1,075 shares during the last quarter. 52.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SYBT has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. BidaskClub lowered Stock Yards Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Stock Yards Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Stock Yards Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd.

In other Stock Yards Bancorp news, Chairman David P. Heintzman sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.40, for a total value of $82,800.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 144,684 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,989,917.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 8.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ SYBT opened at $39.43 on Friday. Stock Yards Bancorp Inc has a 1-year low of $32.00 and a 1-year high of $42.60. The company has a 50-day moving average of $39.96 and a two-hundred day moving average of $38.95. The company has a market cap of $897.58 million, a PE ratio of 13.64 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

Stock Yards Bancorp (NASDAQ:SYBT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The bank reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $45.88 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $44.21 million. Stock Yards Bancorp had a net margin of 33.44% and a return on equity of 17.03%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Stock Yards Bancorp Inc will post 2.71 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.74%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 12th. Stock Yards Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is 37.37%.

Stock Yards Bancorp Profile

Stock Yards Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for Stock Yards Bank & Trust Company that provides commercial and personal banking services in Louisville, Indianapolis, and Cincinnati. Its deposit products include demand deposits, savings deposits, money market deposits, and time deposits.

