Acadian Asset Management LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Capstar Financial Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:CSTR)

Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Capstar Financial Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:CSTR) by 66.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 129,605 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 51,555 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC owned 0.71% of Capstar Financial worth $2,158,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new stake in Capstar Financial in the third quarter valued at approximately $89,000. CapWealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Capstar Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at $206,000. California Public Employees Retirement System acquired a new position in shares of Capstar Financial in the 4th quarter valued at $218,000. CNA Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Capstar Financial during the 3rd quarter valued at $291,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in shares of Capstar Financial by 11.0% during the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 18,834 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $312,000 after buying an additional 1,872 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 32.52% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. ValuEngine upgraded Capstar Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. BidaskClub downgraded Capstar Financial from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. TheStreet lowered Capstar Financial from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, November 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Capstar Financial from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, SunTrust Banks lifted their price objective on Capstar Financial from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. Capstar Financial presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.40.

NASDAQ:CSTR opened at $15.35 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.18. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Capstar Financial Holdings Inc has a twelve month low of $14.11 and a twelve month high of $17.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $281.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.79 and a beta of 0.92.

Capstar Financial (NASDAQ:CSTR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The bank reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.03). Capstar Financial had a net margin of 19.36% and a return on equity of 9.27%. The company had revenue of $22.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.56 million. On average, analysts predict that Capstar Financial Holdings Inc will post 1.23 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 7th were given a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.30%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 6th. Capstar Financial’s payout ratio is 15.27%.

In other news, Director Julie D. Frist sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.78, for a total value of $33,560.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 226,271 shares in the company, valued at $3,796,827.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 13.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Capstar Financial

CapStar Financial Holdings, Inc operates as the bank holding company for CapStar Bank that provides banking services to consumer and corporate customers located primarily in Tennessee, the United States. It offers a range of deposit products and services, including demand deposits, interest-bearing transaction accounts, money market accounts, time and savings deposits, certificates of deposit, and CDARS reciprocal products.

